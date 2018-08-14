Madaris all set to celebrate Independence Day today

ISLAMABAD: Religious seminaries belonging to all schools of thought are all set to celebrate the 71th Independence Day of Pakistan today with zeal and fervor.

Several events have been planned at all madaris, including flag hoisting ceremonies and national song and speech contests among the students.During the events, ulema will pledge to work for safeguarding the ideological boundaries of the country and support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan. Special prayers will also be held for the safety and security of the country.

The events will be used to disseminate the message of peace, harmony and unity among the nation. The participants of the ceremonies will be urged to move forward as a nation thinking above creed, caste and religion. The speakers will highlight the importance of independence and the role of religious seminaries in protecting this independence.

Major events in this regard will be held at Jamia Nizamia Sheikhupura, Jamia Mansoora Multan, Jamia Salfia Faisalabad, Jamia Darul Uloom Karachi, Jamia Al Muntazir Lahore, Darul Uloom Farooqia Lahore, Gol Masjid Faisalabad, Jamia Farooqia Gujranwala, Jamia Banoria Karachi, Jamia Naeemia Lahore, Jamia Khalid Bin Waleed Islamabad, Madrassa Anwarul Haq Quettta, Masjid Imam Sadiq Islamabad, Jamia Al Kausar Islamabad, Jamia Darul Islam Islamabad, Jamia Al Rashid Karachi, Idara Jamia Farooqia Multan, Jamia Muhammadia Islamabad and Madrassa Darul Uloom Chaman.

It is pertinent to mention here that preparations to celebrate the independence day are in full swing across the country. In this regard, educational institutions have arranged art exhibitions, declamation contests, national song competitions and tableau, besides horse and cattle shows, folk music, stage shows, sports tournaments for children and exhibitions of fruits and vegetables arranged in villages, towns and cities across the country. On the occasion, services of Pakistan Movement heroes would also be highlighted through the media to pay tributes to their struggle for making Pakistan a reality. Majalis-e-Mazkra have also been organized at various places to highlight the significance of Ideology of Pakistan.

Decoration of all major important roads and avenues with flags, banners and buntings has been planned to present a festive look by administrations of all major cities.