Woman, son killed in house collapse incident
By our correspondent
FAISALABAD: A woman and her son were killed when a wall of their house collapsed due to heavy rain at Chak 23, Darkhana village, on Monday. The woman and her children were sleeping in their house when suddenly a wall of their house fell on them due to heavy rain. As a result, the woman and her son were killed on the spot while her two daughters also sustained injuries.
