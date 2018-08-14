Woman, son killed in house collapse incident

By our correspondent

FAISALABAD: A woman and her son were killed when a wall of their house collapsed due to heavy rain at Chak 23, Darkhana village, on Monday. The woman and her children were sleeping in their house when suddenly a wall of their house fell on them due to heavy rain. As a result, the woman and her son were killed on the spot while her two daughters also sustained injuries.