Security for passengers travelling between GB, KP beefed up

MANSEHRA: The police in lower Kohistan have beefed up security for the safety of passengers travelling between Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through the Karakoram Highway after the current spate of terrorism in adjoining Chelas district.

"Since the terrorists set ablaze girls schools in neighbouring Chelas district, we have beefed up security by deploying more contingents of police at KKH for the safety of passengers," District Police Officer Nosher Khan told meetings of liaison committees of different parts of district on Monday.

He said that police could effectively deal with prevailing situation if the people cooperated with the cops. "I am optimistic that you would strictly follow your tradition and never allow anybody from outside to perturb peaceful environment in the district," said Nosher Khan.

He said that because of the effective role being played by liaison committees in the district the crime rate was very low. He said he wanted the safety of passengers travelling between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

"We are providing security to passengers travelling through KKH and you should be more vigilant to keep miscreants away from our peaceful district," said Nosher Khan.