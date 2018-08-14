Three injured in road accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOBA TEK SINGH: Three people suffered injuries in road accidents here on Sunday night. According to police, Ghulam Ghous, Abdul Ghafoor and Bagh Ali were heading towards Gojra from Chak 299/JB on their motorcycle when a car hit and injured them critically. They were rushed to the THQ Hospital, Gojra.
