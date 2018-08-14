Mohmand elders stage sit-in against Fata-KP merger

GHALLANAI: Mohmand elders on Monday held a grand Jirga and staged a sit-in on the Peshawar-Bajaur road against the merger of Fata into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

They chanted slogans against the implementation of police and patwar system in the tribal districts. At the jirga in Ghallanai bazaar, the tribal elders decided to continue their movement against the merger.

The participants announced to hold another jirga on August 30 to decide the future strategy. They later staged a sit-in on Peshawar-Bajaur road and chanted slogans against proposed scrapping of Khassadar force and implementation of police and patwar system in their areas.