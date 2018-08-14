Gang of street criminals busted

The District Central police on Monday claimed to have busted a network of seven criminals involved in a number of street crimes and house robberies.

Senior Superintendent of Police Irfan Baloch said that directives had been issued to officials to patrol their respective areas and arrest street criminals and other offenders. He added that a police mobile was on duty in Federal B Area Block-6 when they motioned for a Toyota Corolla to pull over. Upon seeing the officers, the men in the vehicle opened fire at them and sped away.

The police mobile chased the vehicle and after a brief crossfire, arrested seven suspects, including a woman. They were identified as Akhtar, the gang leader, Abid Ali, Rehmatullah, Khadim Hussain, Abid Abbas, Ghulam Fareed and Shahnaz. The officers also seized seven pistols and six stolen mobile phones from their possession.

During the investigation it was found that one of the pistols confiscated was snatched from a security guard in Bahadurabad on June 28 last year, which was also confirmed through CCTV footage.

Baloch said the detained suspects were habitual criminals, previously arrested by the Tipu Sultan, Samanabad, Nazimabad, Ferozabad, Model Colony and Shah Faisal Colony police stations between 2008 and 2013.

He further said that Shahnaz had been associated with the gang for a long time and had been arrested by the Pakistan Bazaar Police in 2008, then in 2010 and again in 2013 by the Ferozabad police station. Later, she was released on bail but continued to work with the group.

The investigation also revealed that the suspects had carried out street crimes and house robberies in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Korangi, Bahadurabad and New Karachi. Further investigations are under way.

Fraudsters arrested

The District Malir police also claimed to have arrested three fraudsters near the airport. Based on information, the police intercepted a vehicle at Inner Signal Road, Jinnah International Airport and searched the said vehicle. They arrested the three passengers, identified as Zafar Iqbal, Liaquat Khan and Asmatullah after finding 750 grammes of hashish with them.

During interrogation, the arrested disclosed that an FIR had been registered against them for fraud of Rs4,685,000 at Mazang Police Station in Lahore. They also revealed that they were involved in scams amounting to Rs53,000 in Jhelum and Kharian between 2016 and 2017. The fraudsters were previously arrested from Civil Lines, Lahore by the Mall Road police.