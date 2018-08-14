Tue August 14, 2018
Pakistan celebrates 71 years of independence, day dawns with gun salutes

At least four conspicuous, skipping handshakes

Indian rupee hits record low of 70 to the dollar

Army to plant 10m saplings: COAS

‘Felt like Nelson Mandela’: Tanzeela Qambrani on taking oath as Pakistan’s first Sheedi woman MPA

Election for PM: PPP unlikely to vote for Shahbaz

India expresses well wishes to Pakistan on Independence Day

Imran Khan shares historic picture of his ancestors on Pakistan's Independence Day

Imran borrows waistcoat from NA employee for card picture

Imran Khan gifted special Jinnah Cap by Multan's hat-maker

71 years taught us nothing about our mistakes: Shehbaz Sharif

ISI, MI men in JIT only for ‘Tarka’: CJP

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
August 14, 2018

PHMA concerned over fall in inflows

LAHORE: The Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PHMA) has said that latest move of import restrictions by the central bank has been hindering the smooth process of future export orders, leading to decline in foreign inflows, amid highest trade deficit in the country, a statement said on Monday.

PHMA Central Chairman Dr Khurram Anwar Khawaja expressed concern over severe inconvenience caused to exporters in completion of their orders due to disallowing exporters to make advance payment up to $10,000/invoice for the import of all eligible items without the requirement of LC or bank guarantee from the supplier abroad.

The PHMA office-bearers and Executive Committee in its meeting demanded the SBP to immediately restore the required facility for the exporters. Otherwise the SBP will directly be blamed for decline in exports, as the orders from foreign buyers have been affected.

Addressing the PHMA Central, as well as the zonal executive committees, Dr Khawaja said that the withdrawal has been severely affecting the export-oriented industries and creating hurdles in meeting export commitments on time, besides increasing the cost of business.

