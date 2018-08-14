A knight in the shining armour for economy!

LAHORE: Career industrialist Abdul Razak Dawood’s coming on board the new government’s economic team is being seen as a good omen as he is not only apolitical but has also proven to be the best commerce minister this country has ever had in its 71-year history.

Most of the other decisions taken by Imran Khan, the cricketer-turned politician, who is scheduled to take oath as the country’s prime minister on August 18, were political in nature. Even the nomination of Asad Umer, who is one of the key leaders of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, as finance minister is more political than meritorious. His corporate credentials do not mean he was bound to deliver and spearhead the country’s economy to the unprecedented levels.

The PTI also has in its ranks Omar Ayub Khan, who served as minister of state for finance in the Shaukat Aziz era. Ayub is capable and has a keen eye for the economic affairs. It is yet unknown if he even has some role to play in the new government’s economic firefighting.

As far as Dawood is concerned, he is very clear about the way Pakistan conducts international trade. At the start of this century, he was the one who questioned the wisdom of allowing the import of used machinery and components. He had also predicted the country would become a junkyard if this practice was not stopped.

He did manage to ban import of some used machines but the next three governments promoted the use of second-hand machines and cars. The result is that we have actually become a junkyard of used products.

The tendency to source used material has gone to the extent that local importers are even marketing used solar panels and dry batteries. The normal consumer has no idea about the life of those products.

Dawood was against this trend as he was against taking loans from donors with strings attached. Instead he requested friendly countries to facilitate Pakistani exports in their countries. The term ‘trade not aid’ that became the slogan representing country’s pledge to prefer doing business with the world instead of assistance, became popular during his era. He was the commerce minister of the country when 9/11 took place. The export orders from the United States suddenly disappeared.

He took the initiative of engaging with the US buyers, while taking Pakistan’s private sector along. He started market access negotiation with the EU and the US, asking them to boost employment in Pakistan through export orders. He was very clear-headed and punctual.

Whenever he was invited to any event, he used to be there on time. In some instances, he reached there before even the organizers, who duly received his admonition. His was of the view that the late start of a moot or roundtable was tantamount to wasting the precious time of hundreds of businessmen, experts, researchers, etc in attendance in one way or the other.

He very well understands the importance of media and how news has an impact on the electorate down the line. It was during his tenure that cotton was harvested in Balochistan for the first time in the history of the country.

The quality of the cotton was surprisingly high and Dawood became son excited about it he immediately called a press conference in Lahore to break the details of the breakthrough. At the press briefing, some reporters asked him general questions, which he refused to answer stating it would ruin the cotton cultivation news.

He promised another Q&A session the next day to take the unanswered as well as unasked questions from newsmen.

As the head, Descon, a leading firm involved in engineering and construction, chemicals, power and inspection, he is the largest employer of workforce in the country. Descon has to its credit many foreign construction contracts as well.

Dawood has been associated with Lahore University of Management Sciences for decades and is an active donor. Dawood’s success rate is extremely high and so are the expectations of nation.