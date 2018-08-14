Copper down

Manila: London copper fell on Monday after the dollar rose to a 13-month high against the euro as investors shunned risky assets and sought safe havens amid the Turkish lira´s drop to a record low.

After hitting a record low of 7.24 against the dollar early on Monday, Turkey´s lira found some support after Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said the government has drafted an economic action plan to ease investor concerns while the banking watchdog said it limited swap transactions.

Three-month copper on the LME was down 0.8 percent at $6,142 a tonne by 0707 GMT, slipping for a second session in a row. The most-traded copper on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped 0.2 percent to end at 49,730 yuan ($7,239) a tonne. "While Turkey does not reflect any endemic risk among emerging markets, there could still be some sentiment spillovers into emerging market currencies and risky assets in the near term," Mizuho Bank said in a note. 