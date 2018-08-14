Cotton declines

Karachi:Trading improved at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Monday, while spot rates decreased Rs200/maund.

Karachi Cotton Association lowered the official spot rates to Rs8,300/maund (37.324kg) and Rs9,324/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also dropped to Rs8,860/maund and Rs9,495/40kg with Rs160 and Rs171 upcountry expenses, respectively.

Naseem Usman, chairman of the Karachi Cotton Brokers Association, said cotton production has decreased by around 40 percent in Mirpurkhas and other parts of lower Sindh because of acute water shortage.

Karachi cotton market recorded nine transactions of around 10,000 bales at the price of Rs8,650 to Rs8,900/maund. The deals were noted from Shahdadpur, Tando Adam, Hyderabad, Sanghar, Khipro, Samandri, Burewala, Chichawatni and Haroonabad.