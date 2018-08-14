Tue August 14, 2018
Pakistan celebrates 71 years of independence, day dawns with gun salutes

At least four conspicuous, skipping handshakes

Indian rupee hits record low of 70 to the dollar

Army to plant 10m saplings: COAS

‘Felt like Nelson Mandela’: Tanzeela Qambrani on taking oath as Pakistan’s first Sheedi woman MPA

Election for PM: PPP unlikely to vote for Shahbaz

India expresses well wishes to Pakistan on Independence Day

Imran Khan shares historic picture of his ancestors on Pakistan's Independence Day

Imran borrows waistcoat from NA employee for card picture

Imran Khan gifted special Jinnah Cap by Multan's hat-maker

71 years taught us nothing about our mistakes: Shehbaz Sharif

ISI, MI men in JIT only for ‘Tarka’: CJP

Business

REUTERS
August 14, 2018

Gold slips

Bengaluru: Gold prices extended declines into a third session on Monday, as the U.S. dollar climbed to a 13-month high against major peers amid financial crisis in Turkey.

Spot gold had dropped 0.2 percent to $1,208.50 an ounce by 0655 GMT, hovering not far from a 17-month low of $1,204 hit earlier in August.

U.S. gold futures were down 0.3 percent at $1,215.7 an ounce.

"Gold today was heavy as the USD-CNH and USD-CNY continued to advance," MKS PAMP Group wrote in a note. The U.S. dollar rose against China´s yuan on Monday and held steady after hitting a 13-month high against a basket of six major currencies.

"In an environment of broad dollar strength, gold struggles but what we clearly see is some support and that comes from uncertainty as equities are negatively affected," said Dominic Schnider at UBS Wealth Management in Hong Kong.

‘Emerging Pakistan’ brand buses hit Berlin's roads on Independence Day

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Hadiqa Kiani celebrates Independence Day with her rendition of 'Sohni Dharti'

Kapil Dev is not coming to Pakistan to attend Imran's oath-taking ceremony

Pictures: Iran celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day on unprecedented scale

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Pakistan celebrates 71 years of independence, day dawns with gun salutes

Mehwish Hayat thinks Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film is inspired by 'Actor In Law'

