Gold slips

Bengaluru: Gold prices extended declines into a third session on Monday, as the U.S. dollar climbed to a 13-month high against major peers amid financial crisis in Turkey.

Spot gold had dropped 0.2 percent to $1,208.50 an ounce by 0655 GMT, hovering not far from a 17-month low of $1,204 hit earlier in August.

U.S. gold futures were down 0.3 percent at $1,215.7 an ounce.

"Gold today was heavy as the USD-CNH and USD-CNY continued to advance," MKS PAMP Group wrote in a note. The U.S. dollar rose against China´s yuan on Monday and held steady after hitting a 13-month high against a basket of six major currencies.

"In an environment of broad dollar strength, gold struggles but what we clearly see is some support and that comes from uncertainty as equities are negatively affected," said Dominic Schnider at UBS Wealth Management in Hong Kong.