Tue August 14, 2018
Pakistan celebrates 71 years of independence, day dawns with gun salutes

At least four conspicuous, skipping handshakes

Indian rupee hits record low of 70 to the dollar

Army to plant 10m saplings: COAS

‘Felt like Nelson Mandela’: Tanzeela Qambrani on taking oath as Pakistan’s first Sheedi woman MPA

Election for PM: PPP unlikely to vote for Shahbaz

India expresses well wishes to Pakistan on Independence Day

Imran Khan shares historic picture of his ancestors on Pakistan's Independence Day

Imran borrows waistcoat from NA employee for card picture

Imran Khan gifted special Jinnah Cap by Multan's hat-maker

71 years taught us nothing about our mistakes: Shehbaz Sharif

ISI, MI men in JIT only for ‘Tarka’: CJP

Business

REUTERS
August 14, 2018

Euro weakens

LONDON: The euro slid to a fresh 13-month low and emerging market currencies slumped further on Monday, while the yen surged to a six-week high as the fallout from the Turkish lira´s crash pushed more investors into safe-haven currencies.

As investors dumped riskier assets in Asian trading and into the European open, the Swiss franc jumped to within a whisker of a one-year high against the euro.

Emerging market currencies continued to reel as investors worried about contagion. The South African rand was down 3.1 percent after falling more than 10 percent in earlier trading, the Russian rouble dropped 0.8 percent and the Mexican peso 1.5 percent.

After hitting a record low of 7.24 against the dollar early on Monday, Turkey´s plummeting lira found some support after Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said the government had drafted an economic action plan to ease investor concerns and the banking watchdog said it had limited swap transactions.

"The big fear in the market is that we are headed for a full-blown emerging market crisis," said Ulrich Leuchtmann, an FX strategist at Commerzbank in Frankfurt, citing the 1997 Asian financial crisis when even countries with a sound macroeconomic position were sucked into a deep sell-off.

