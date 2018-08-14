Euro weakens

LONDON: The euro slid to a fresh 13-month low and emerging market currencies slumped further on Monday, while the yen surged to a six-week high as the fallout from the Turkish lira´s crash pushed more investors into safe-haven currencies.

As investors dumped riskier assets in Asian trading and into the European open, the Swiss franc jumped to within a whisker of a one-year high against the euro.

Emerging market currencies continued to reel as investors worried about contagion. The South African rand was down 3.1 percent after falling more than 10 percent in earlier trading, the Russian rouble dropped 0.8 percent and the Mexican peso 1.5 percent.

After hitting a record low of 7.24 against the dollar early on Monday, Turkey´s plummeting lira found some support after Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said the government had drafted an economic action plan to ease investor concerns and the banking watchdog said it had limited swap transactions.

"The big fear in the market is that we are headed for a full-blown emerging market crisis," said Ulrich Leuchtmann, an FX strategist at Commerzbank in Frankfurt, citing the 1997 Asian financial crisis when even countries with a sound macroeconomic position were sucked into a deep sell-off.