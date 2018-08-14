Rupee flat

The rupee traded flat against the dollar in the interbank market on Monday, dealers said. The rupee closed at 123.93 against the dollar, compared with the previous closing of 123.92.

Currency dealers said the rupee remained range-bound. The currency moved 15 paisas during the trade.

“The currency was stable. There was no unusual importer dollar demand,” a dealer said. “We see a little movement in the currency this week due to some positive triggers in the market.” In the open market, the rupee lost 20 paisas to close at 121.70 against the dollar for buying. It; however, ended steady at 122.50 for selling.