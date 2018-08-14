Stocks fall in thin trade as investors await economic plan

Stocks on Monday caved in under selling pressure in thin trade as most of the investors and institutions seem to have opted for holding their horses until the new government unveils its ‘master measures’ to spur the economy that's saddled with serious challenges, dealers said.

Topline Securities in its daily market review said even the Independence Day jubilations failed to have a spillover effect on the market because the country’s economic outlook continued to be the main cause of concern for market participants.

“Even reports that Beijing has assured Pakistan of financial assistance to avoid IMF (International Monetary Fund) bailout could not improve the sentiments at the apex bourse,” Topline report said.

Moreover, the brokerage said, the deepening financial crisis in Turkey (Lira has plummeted by more than 40 percent this year) has shattered the confidence of the emerging market, thereby affecting sentiments of local investors.

Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index shed 0.48 percent or 204.59 points to close at 42,637.59 points, while its KSE-30 shares index lost 0.49 percent or 103.08 points to end at 21,073.10 points.

Of 374 active scrips, 120 advanced, 226 declined, and 28 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 163.221 billion shares as compared with the turnover of 250.067 billion shares in the previous session, which translates into a 35 percent decline.

Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporation said the stocks closed bearish amid pressure in selected scrips across the board on economic uncertainty. “Speculations remained in selected oil stocks on likely resolution of pending circular debt issue by the new government,” Mehanti said.

He also said upbeat data on auto sales data and strong overseas workers’ remittances invited mid-session support in oil and banking stocks.

“Weak global crude oil prices, foreign outflows, and reports of $18 billion external financing gap in FY19 led to a bearish close,” Mehanti added.

Murtaza Jaffar, research analyst at Elixir Securities, said they expected the market to berange-bound market in the near term with investors likely to track flows from foreign financial institutions going forward as benchmark index that was facing resistance at 43,000 point level.

The rumors that cement is likely to follow the suit after coal prices dropped around the globe set off a selloff in the sector, while steel shares came under selling pressure owing to fall in steel bar price.

Cement, commercial banks and fertilizer sectors cumulatively pulled the index down by 144pts.

Today’s highest gainers were PSO, up Rs15.42 to close at Rs352.13/share, and Atlas Battery, higher by Rs14.47 to end at Rs408.49/share.

The major losers were Rafhan Maize, down Rs322.00, to end at Rs7725.00/share, and Bata Pakistan, down Rs49.98, to close at Rs1850.00/share.

The highest volumes were witnessed in Engro Polymer with a turnover of 8.923 million shares. The scrip gained Rs0.17 to close at Rs34.94/share. It was followed by Lotte Chemical with a turnover of 9.271 million shares.

The stock gained Rs0.12 to close at Rs14.58/share. Pakistan Elektron witnessed the lowest volumes with a turnover of 12.623 million shares. Its scrip lost Rs1.99 to close at Rs38.00/share.