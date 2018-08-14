PPL makes hydrocarbons discovery

KARACHI: Pakistan Petroleum Limited has made a gas and condensate discovery at exploratory well Yasar X-1 from its wholly-operated Kotri Block (2468-12) located in Sujjawal district, Sindh, a statement said.

Yasar X-1 was spud on June 22, 2018 and reached final depth of 2,720 metres on July 10, 2018. Based on wire line logs and drilling results, potential hydrocarbon bearing zone was identified, which is under testing, it added. Initial testing in the Upper Sand of Lower Goru Formation flowed 3.2mmscfd gas and 475 bbl/day condensate at 32/64’’ choke, confirming the presence of commercial quantities of hydrocarbons at Yasar X-1. The well is being flowed at different choke sizes to measure the gas flow rates. Actual flow potential of the well will be determined after completion of the test, it said.