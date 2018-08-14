Stuck containers causing massive losses to operators

KARACHI: Thousands of import-containers are stuck up at various port terminals either waiting for clearance or cargo auction, and both the carriers and terminal operators incur heavy losses in terms of space and non-utilisation of equipment, spokesman of Pakistan Shipping Association (APSA) said.

“No one is paying any heed to resolve this issue pending for more than a decade, and as per available statistics, there are also several hundred fully released containers lying dumped at the terminals, which are being used as storage yards for these fully released containers,” the APSA said in a statement.

The association rejected all the allegations levelled against its members and shipping industry as a whole, related to demurrage and detention charges. “These allegations are malicious and defamatory, based on false and distorted information, and baseless for vested interests,” it said.

APSA, the representative body of shipping lines, terminal operators, stevedores, off-dock terminals and dry-ports, contributes significantly to the national exchequer and also plays a vital role in Pakistan’s economic growth by facilitating import-export trade of the country, and handles almost 75 percent of containerised cargo of Pakistan.

APSA spokesman said there was no role of the carriers or terminal operators in delaying or releasing of the goods after discharge. “Containers are kept at terminals for customs clearance and delivery is taken by importers as per their own convenience,” he added.

Carriers and terminal operators are private entities and they incur cost if container remains dumped at terminal for longer period after its discharge pending customs clearance; however they are providing free days to its customers to facilitate them to complete the custom process/clearance without their contractual obligation.