Career counselling: questions and answers

Q I have done BS (Hons) in Computer Science and after a gap of a year I did B.Ed. Due to my health issues, I did not do my MS in Computer Science. Please let me know which subjects I should choose for my Master's as I cannot study tough subjects due to medical reasons. These days I am doing two years Master's to cover the lectureship criteria. (Zaha Sharif – Nawab Shah)

Ans: I think after completing four years Bachelor in Computer Sciences and then a B.Ed degree make you capable of making a start as a teacher in Computer Sciences subjects. Before taking on Master's in Education you must work as a teacher for at least a couple of years. You can do Master's in Education simultaneously. This will make you more capable of remaining in the field of teaching, which is your prime interest.

Q). I have done FSc (Pre-Engineering) and recently I have completed my BSc with Math, Economics and Computer Science. I am confused about choosing my majors in Master's. Please tell should I do MBA or MSc and for specialization, should I go for HRM, Finance, Economics or IT? (Zakir Faheem- Lahore)

Ans: The appropriate field for you could be Economics or Finance which relate to your Bachelor's degree and this definitely will help you in going for higher degree in Finance at later stage. Further, you can proceed with MSc as MBA is not recommended for fresh graduate students. For MBA you need to have a couple of years’ field experience first.

Q). I have done Electronic Engineering and I have served in Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority for three years but I am less authoritative in terms of authorities, therefore, I want to do CSS or alternatively if I go for Master's, then what subjects should I choose? (Khalil Rehmat - Sargodha)

Ans: I think instead of going for CSS, for which you will need ample time for preparation I would suggest that you opt for a Master's programme in Electronic/ Telecom Engineering to excel more in your field. Please note that to be more authoritative one does not need a number of qualifications rather should be multitasking coupled with initiate and determination.

Q). I have obtained 77% marks in FSc (Pre-Medical) after improvement of a year. I have a strong desire to go to medical college but unfortunately due to high merit I am not able to make it. Now, I have two career options which best suite me, i-e; BS Psychology or DPT. I am confused which field should I opt. Kindly advise me that which has better scope in Pakistan? (Karamat Ali - Rawalpindi)

Ans: If you want to become a Medical Science student without having to do a professional degree such as MBBS, I would suggest you to opt for 4-year honors in Microbiology or Biochemistry following which you will have many options to work in hospitals alongside doctors as health specialist and pathologists who are in high demand.

Q). I have done BS in Computer Engineering and now doing Master's in Project Management. I have been working in a firm for the last two years as Projects Coordinator. (Irfan Irshad – Narowal)

Ans: You are in the right direction so I would advise you to complete your degree in Project Management and get a few years’ field experience in relevant department and further apply for international opportunities.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).