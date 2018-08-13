Mon August 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
New MNAs take oath; Bilawal, Zar Taj Gul, Shah Zain Bugti, Fawad among new faces

New MNAs take oath; Bilawal, Zar Taj Gul, Shah Zain Bugti, Fawad among new faces
Pakistan belongs to them

Pakistan belongs to them
Our state entities

Our state entities
The Karachi of the past

The Karachi of the past
PTI eulogizes representation of religious, ethnic minorities in Parliament

PTI eulogizes representation of religious, ethnic minorities in Parliament
Rumours rife about Ehsan Mani’s appointment as PCB chief

Rumours rife about Ehsan Mani’s appointment as PCB chief
Imran Khan to get security, not protocol: Fawad Chaudhry

Imran Khan to get security, not protocol: Fawad Chaudhry
Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House

Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House
Pakistan backs Turkey in row with Trump over pastor’s arrest

Pakistan backs Turkey in row with Trump over pastor’s arrest
PIA plane stranded in Africa causes loss to national exchequer

PIA plane stranded in Africa causes loss to national exchequer
Pak army to plant 10 million trees

Pak army to plant 10 million trees
Razzaq Dawood to be Imran’s adviser

Razzaq Dawood to be Imran’s adviser

National

WA
Waqar Ahmed
August 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Jinnah’s Pakistan

It was the 27th of Ramazan that God blessed Indian Muslims with Pakistan. That was the fulfillment of the dream of Quaid-i-Azam and his colleagues, which they had seen just seven years back and shared it with the people in Lahore in the form of “Pakistan Resolution” on 23 March 1940. Quaid-i-Azam, a one-time ambassador of Hindu-Muslim unity, was so dejected with the ground realities that in this address at the Aligarh Muslim University on 5 February, 1939, explained: “The position was most unfortunate. The Mussalmans were like dwellers in No Man’s Land; they were led by either the flunkeys of the British Government or the camp followers of the Congress. Whenever attempts were made to organize the Muslims, toadies and flunkeys on the one hand and traitors in the Congress camp on the other frustrated the efforts. I began to feel that neither could I help India, nor change the Hindu mentality, nor could I make the Mussalmans realize their precarious position. I felt so disappointed and so depressed that I decided to settle down in London. Not that I did not love India; but I felt utterly helpless.” In such an hapless situation, Iqbal considered Jinnah as the only Muslim capable of leading the Indian Muslims through the storm of the political crisis they confronted. He believed that the future of Islam in Asia largely rested on complete organization of Indian Muslims.

This evolutionary process had come to an end on 23 March 1940. After passing the Pakistan Resolution at Lahore, Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and his colleagues were firmly set on course to create an independent state for Muslims of India. The vision Quaid had for this state is reflected in his sayings. While talking to Mr. Doon Campbell, Reuter’s correspondent in New Delhi in 1946, he said, “The new state would be a modern democratic state with sovereignty resting in the people and the members of the new nation having equal rights of citizenship regardless of religion, caste or creed.”

His yearning for independence is reflected in what he wrote in May 1947 and as recorded by Dr. Z. H. Zaidi in The Jinnah Papers that, “Pakistan means not only a matter of power and security; there are things of the spirit involved in it. It means sovereignty of people and it will be all that it stands for. Will not people say with those Arabs who said, What does it matter, how weak and poor our homelands are, if only we are masters in them.”

In line with the Quranic injunctions, he wanted Pakistan to be a nation state. While talking to the people of United States in a broadcast talk on 26 February 1948, he said, “Pakistan is not going to be a theocratic state – to be ruled by priests with a divine mission.” He in fact wanted to create a state that would foster socio-economic justice. In a public address in Chittagong on 26 March, 1948, he said, “Pakistan should be based on (the) sure foundations of social justice and Islamic socialism – no other ‘ism’ – which emphasise equality and brotherhood of man.” He was averse to nepotism and in his presidential address to the Constituent Assembly on 11 August 1947, he said, “I want to make it quite clear that I shall never tolerate any kind of jobbery, nepotism or any influence directly or indirectly brought to bear upon me. Wherever I will find that such a practice is in vogue, or is continuing anywhere, low or high, I shall certainly not countenance it.” He staunchly believed in civil equity and had repeatedly asserted that the citizens of Pakistan would be equal irrespective of there caste or creed. While making a statement on protection of minorities in Pakistan in New Delhi on 13 July, 1947, he said that, “Minorities to whichever community they belong, will be safeguarded... They will be, in all respects, the citizens of Pakistan without any distinction of caste or creed.” He always considered women as an important segment of the society and wanted abolition of evil customs and discrimination against them. While addressing Muslim League Annual Session in Lahore on 22 March, 1940, he said, “if political consciousness is awakened amongst our women, remember your children will not have much to worry about ….”

In Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, we had one of the most extraordinary leaders that humanity could ever produce. His acumen and political vision won us the independence and in his saying lays the golden principles that would lead to our salvation only if we follow these.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

WATCH: Police van used for transporting sacrificial animal in Karachi

WATCH: Police van used for transporting sacrificial animal in Karachi
Nadal downs Tsitsipas to win Toronto Masters

Nadal downs Tsitsipas to win Toronto Masters
England rout India by an innings and 159 runs in 2nd Test

England rout India by an innings and 159 runs in 2nd Test
“Sui-Dhaaga”: Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan shares screen for the first time

“Sui-Dhaaga”: Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan shares screen for the first time

Photos & Videos

Remembering Sridevi on her 55th birth anniversary

Remembering Sridevi on her 55th birth anniversary

WATCH: Moment when Imran Khan shook hands with Bilawal Bhutto

WATCH: Moment when Imran Khan shook hands with Bilawal Bhutto
'Wreck-It Ralph 2' trailer breaks the internet

'Wreck-It Ralph 2' trailer breaks the internet
Mehwish Hayat thinks Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film is inspired by 'Actor In Law'

Mehwish Hayat thinks Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film is inspired by 'Actor In Law'