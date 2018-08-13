Punjab bans one-wheeling, aerial firing on Independence Day

LAHORE: Imposing ban on one-wheeling of bike and celebratory gunfire on Independence Day, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Hassan Askari on Sunday directed police to take strict action against those violating the law. The chief minister has directed traffic police to ensure free flow of traffic around recreational spots as he asked the nation to celebrate the historical day with full fervour. Askari directed the Punjab police, administration and all the relevant departments to stay alert to cope with any situation.

He ordered to ensure all the arrangements for protection of peoples lives and properties. He also said the national heroes would be paid tribute on Independence Day. The entire nation is doused in hues of joys, emotions, and resolve as it stands two days away from celebrating 71st Independence Day.

On August 14, the day will dawn with 31 gun-salute in the federal capital, and 21 gun-salute in provincial capitals. President Mamnoon Hussain will be the chief guest at the flag hoisting ceremony to be held at the Convention Centre Islamabad.