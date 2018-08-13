Caged Lion of Punjab: the fall of Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Three times he has ruled Pakistan, and three times he has been deposed. Now Nawaz Sharif, the "Lion of Punjab", is being forced to watch the triumph of his great rival Imran Khan from behind bars.

Sharif, imprisoned since mid-July, is starting one of the last chapters of his long career from a cell, where the 68-year-old is serving a 10-year sentence for corruption.

His daughter and political heir Maryam is similarly imprisoned, while his wife Kulsoom is fighting cancer thousands of miles away in London. Sharif himself is also in frail health.

And the great gamble he took in returning to Pakistan days ahead of the July 25 election has failed to galvanise support. Instead, Khan is set to take the oath as prime minister and usher in a "New Pakistan" on August 18.

"Now is the time to see how history remembers him," says Muhammad Zubair, a senior member of Sharif´s eponymous Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Such a scenario seemed unthinkable a year ago when Sharif, then a popular prime minister hailed for his infrastructure projects, seemed to be moving towards easy re-election.

The Supreme Court shattered his momentum on July 28, 2017, deposing him following a corruption investigation. He was banned from politics, and finally jailed just two weeks before the vote.

The "Lion of Punjab", named for the wealthy province which is his family stronghold, has insisted that his fall has been orchestrated.

Supporters say Pakistanis will remember that Sharif and daughter Maryam were in London with his ailing wife when their jail sentences were handed down.

They chose to return to Pakistan, where they were arrested as soon as they landed.

But the hoped-for surge of support for his party -- led into the campaign by his brother Shahbaz -- has not materialised. Once ubiquitous in the media, Sharif has issued no public statement in weeks.

"They wanted to sell this politically. But the gamble didn´t pay off," analyst Fahd Husain said. Sharif is "being punished only for one reason, and that reason is that he is not bowing his head" to the military, Mushahidullah Khan, a former PML-N minister, said.