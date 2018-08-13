Nicaragua protests leave one dead: police

MANAGUA: A supporter of Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega was shot to death in the northern city of Matagalpa as anti-government protesters marched past the city hall, police said.

The incident Saturday came amid a wave of protests and counter-protests in several Nicaraguan cities, including the capital Managua. Police identified the gunshot victim in Matagalpa as Lenin Mendiola, the son of a longtime leader of the ruling Sandinista Front, according to a police statement reported by local media. Other media, however, reported that pro-government paramilitaries fired on protesters in Matagalpa.