26 Indian fishermen freed from Malir Jail

KARACHI: Twenty six Indian fishermen were released here on Sunday from Malir jail as goodwill gesture.

The freed fishermen were taken to Cantt. Railway Station to travel to Lahore from where they will be handed over to Indian Authorities at Wagha Border, said Malir Jail official. The fishermen were arrested for illegal fishing in Pakistani sea water. Edhi foundation have paid the traveling and other expenses.