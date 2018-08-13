NAB pursuing ‘case not face’ policy, says chairman

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said on Sunday that the Bureau has adopted ‘seeing case not face’ policy to nab the corrupt.

"The NAB is committed to nab corrupt, proclaimed offenders and absconders by utilising all resources and it is absolutely committed to eradication of corruption from Pakistan," Justice Javed Iqbal said while addressing the NAB officers.

The NAB chairman said that visible and indiscriminate actions of the NAB against corrupt elements has increased its prestige and image manifold. He said NAB is Pakistan’s apex anti-corruption organisation and the present management of the NAB after assuming the responsibility chalked out an effective and comprehensive national anti-corruption strategy (NACS) for eradication of corruption and corrupt practices from Pakistan. He said the NAB’s strategy has been acknowledged by national and international organisations.

The NAB chairman said 2017 was the year of rejuvenation of the Bureau for investigating corruption cases on merit without any fear and favour. He said the NAB has rationalised its workload and timelines have been prescribed for efficient, effective and expeditious disposal of cases putting a maximum limit of 10 months. In order to ensure uniformity and standardisation, he said the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for investigation officers (IOs) in vogue were reviewed and revised. “This has not only brought quality to the work, but also ensured that no single individual can influence the official proceedings of NAB," he said.

Justice Javed Iqbal said the implementation of enforcement measures and prosecution matters are being monitored in NAB through daily, weekly and monthly reports and inspections. He said NAB is committed with the realisation that eradication of corruption is top national duty. He said NAB’s performance is considered as record achievement with overall convictions of 77 percent which will be increased in the years to come. He said that today eradication of corruption is the voice of the whole nation. He said NAB is geared up to come up to the expectations of the nation.