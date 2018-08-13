Budget presented

LAKKI MARWAT: Lakki Marwat tehsil nazim Haji Hidayatullah Khan presented annual budget for the fiscal year 2018-19 with total outlay of Rs478 million.

The budget session was held at town hall building in Lakki city with tehsil naib nazim advocate Hafiz Asif Saleem in the chair. TMO Raufullah Khan, TOR Sabz Ali Khan and other officials of municipal administration were in attendance.

“Of total budget Rs166.9 million will go for non-developmental expenditures while Rs311.1 million has been allocated for developmental expenditures,” said the nazim.

He said that of non-developmental expenditures Rs101 million would be spent on payment of salaries to the employees of tehsil municipal administration.