Waziristan affected people protest delay in compensation amount

PESHAWAR: Affectees from Waziristan under the banner of Youth of Waziristan held a protest against delay and alleged corruption in compensation for the destroyed and damaged houses and demanded immediate restoration of the schools.

The protesters gathered near Peshawar Press Club here on Sunday and chanted slogans to demand early payment of the compensation amounts.

They also called for restoration of educational activities by rebuilding the schools damaged and destroyed during militancy and military operation against militants. The protesters said that further delay and corruption in the payment of compensation for the destroyed houses would no longer be tolerated.

They also called for immediate restoration of educational activities and restoration of the schools in Waziristan. The protesters said that people of Waziristan suffered a lot in the militancy and operation against militants but they were yet to be compensated.

“Our houses were destroyed, lakhs of people were displaced and business and educational activities came to a halt, but those at the helm of affairs are yet to take their miseries seriously and compensate them accordingly,” said one of the speakers. They warned of launching a protest movement if their demands were not met.