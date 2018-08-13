Karak TMA employees call off strike

KARAK: Employees of the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) in Karak called off strike and resumed the municipal services.

The decision was made after negotiations with Karak Tehsil Nazim Haji Abdul Wahab, who assured the employees that their salaries would be paid from the development budget of the TMA.

Talking to journalists here on Sunday after successful negotiations at the TMA building, Abdul Wahab and the employees’ union president Intizar Gul said the municipal services had been restored and the strike called off.

They also resolved to celebrate the Pakistan Day with traditional zeal.

Peace walk: The district president of Councillors Ittehad Maulana Arshad Aziz has said peaceful environment in Takht-e-Nusrati tehsil was being spoiled through a conspiracy.

Talking to media persons here, he said that he would organise a peace walk in the area soon.

He said that traders, youth and Ulema of the tehsil had united for the cause of restoration of peace in the tehsil.

The Maulan added that Takht-i-Nusrati bazaar was the only economic hub for the locals but there was lawlessness nowadays.