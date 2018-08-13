Mon August 13, 2018
Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
August 13, 2018

WWF launches massive tree plantation campaign

LAHORE: In order to mitigate the adverse impacts of climate change and regulate water cycles across the country, WWF-Pakistan has pledged to plant a total of 1.4 million trees by August 2019 through active participation of different stakeholders, local communities and passionate individuals.

A WWF-Pakistan’s press release issued here Sunday said between 2000 and 2010, Pakistan lost an average of approximately 43,000 hectares of forests, equivalent to half the size of Islamabad, every year. With only 2 per cent forest cover remaining, the country’s deforestation rate is the highest in Asia, and is well below the recommended cover of 25 per cent.

It said the campaign, titled Rung Do Pakistan, was an opportunity for all Pakistanis to come together and contribute positively towards protecting the ecosystem and help WWF-Pakistan either by planting native tree species wherever they were or donating to the organisation so that it might fulfill its promise made to the nation.

In the first phase of the campaign, WWF-Pakistan and Call the Band, WWF-Pakistan’s goodwill ambassadors, are partnering for one of the country’s biggest videographer collaboration in the history. The music video showcases the diversity of Pakistan and encourages individual action to plant trees across Pakistan. To date, a total of 70 cities and villages with 50 videographers are on board. Supporters are already sending in photos of themselves planting saplings with the hashtag #MarkYourselfGreen and are nominating their friends and family to do the same, encouraging others to participate in the campaign as well.

In the second phase of the Rung Do Pakistan campaign, WWF-Pakistan will launch its fundraising campaign to encourage individuals, corporates and partners to donate to the cause.

Comments

