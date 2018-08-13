Policeman killed in IHK attack

ISLAMABAD: In Indian Held Kashmir (IHK), a policeman was killed while four Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured in an attack in Batamaloo area of Srinagar on Sunday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, special operations group (SOG) of Indian police and paramilitary CRPF jointly laid a siege around Deyarwani locality of Batamaloo and started cordon and search operation.

When the searches were in progress, some unknown men attacked the forces personnel. One policeman was killed, and four CRPF personnel sustained injuries; however, operation continues, Director General of Police (DGP) SP Vaid said in a twitter message.

A government official told media that the attackers had managed to escape. A civilian Neyaz Ahmad Butt also received injuries during the operation, the official added. The injured troops were shifted to hospital for treatment, he said. The forces arrested two people during the operation.