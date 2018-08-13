Mon August 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
New MNAs take oath; Bilawal, Zar Taj Gul, Shah Zain Bugti, Fawad among new faces

New MNAs take oath; Bilawal, Zar Taj Gul, Shah Zain Bugti, Fawad among new faces
Pakistan belongs to them

Pakistan belongs to them
Our state entities

Our state entities
The Karachi of the past

The Karachi of the past
PTI eulogizes representation of religious, ethnic minorities in Parliament

PTI eulogizes representation of religious, ethnic minorities in Parliament
Rumours rife about Ehsan Mani’s appointment as PCB chief

Rumours rife about Ehsan Mani’s appointment as PCB chief
Imran Khan to get security, not protocol: Fawad Chaudhry

Imran Khan to get security, not protocol: Fawad Chaudhry
Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House

Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House
Pakistan backs Turkey in row with Trump over pastor’s arrest

Pakistan backs Turkey in row with Trump over pastor’s arrest
PIA plane stranded in Africa causes loss to national exchequer

PIA plane stranded in Africa causes loss to national exchequer
Pak army to plant 10 million trees

Pak army to plant 10 million trees
Razzaq Dawood to be Imran’s adviser

Razzaq Dawood to be Imran’s adviser

Top Story

MY
Mushtaq Yusufzai
August 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Imran intervenes to resolve intra-party differences in KP

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan intervened and resolved emerging crisis in the party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by convincing former education minister and contender for the chief minister's position Mohammad Atif Khan to work under the proposed chief minister Mehmood Khan in the province.

Sources in PTI told The News that Imran Khan called Atif Khan and his relative and ex-health minister Shahram Khan Tarakai to his Banigala residence two days back and briefed them about current situation of the party in the centre and province.

The nomination of Mehmood Khan as candidate for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister by Imran Khan had shocked and saddened Atif Khan.

Some PTI legislators claimed that Imran Khan had personally backed the former education minister from Mardan, Atif Khan, for the chief minister's slot, but he could not sustain pressure of the two most influential party figures, and had to change his mind to keep them happy.

Atif Khan had told The News initially the decision had surprised him and that he would think about his future plan after consulting his family, friends and supporters.

According to PTI sources, some of the party parliamentarians played a negative role by fuelling differences between Atif Khan and former chief minister Pervez Khattak over the chief minister issue.

When Mehmood Khan was nominated for the chief minister's job, those elements tried to instigate Atif Khan and Shahram Tarakai to resist the decision and even assured them of their support.

The sources said that Atif Khan was hurt by the decision but he and Shahram Tarakai decided that they would not create any problem for Imran Khan.

"Imran Khan held a detailed meeting with Atif Khan and Shahram Tarakai and explained to them the whole situation within the party and urged them to become part of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government under chief minister-designate Mehmood Khan,” a senior PTI officer told The News in Islamabad.

Pleading anonymity, the sources said that Imran first held a separate meeting with Atif Khan and Shahram Tarakai. After convincing them to continue their role in the next PTI government, the sources said, he also called Mehmood Khan to the meeting.

“Imran Khan addressed three of them - Mehmood Khan, Atif Khan and Shahram Tarakai and dispelled the perception within the party that Mehmood Khan was nominated chief minister either by Pervez Khattak or Jehangir Khan Tareen

Imran then turned his face towards Mehmood Khan and made it clear to him that he had personally chosen him for this important position and would expect him to work without being influenced,” said a PTI insider.

Mehmood Khan reportedly assured Imran Khan that he would take all the PTI parliamentarians on board and would not disappoint him.

“Mehmood Khan told Imran Khan that he had given him a lot of respect by choosing him for the chief minister position and would never damage his reputation and the party’s image for someone else’s interest,” said the PTI office-bearer.

He said Atif and Shahram assured them of all their cooperation and promised to support Mehmood Khan in the province.

According to sources, Imran later directed them to sit together and select the best possible people for the provincial cabinet.

There were rumours in the party earlier that Atif and Shahram and their group within the party might create problems for the new chief minister but after their meeting with Imran Khan, it is believed that the party chairman has overcome the crisis before it could have deepened.

Imran Khan was worried about serious differences among senior PTI leaders over the chief minister’s selection and feared that it might divide the party in KP if he appointed anyone among the three contenders — Pervez Khattak, Atif Khan and Asad Qaiser.

When reached, Atif Khan confirmed their meeting with Imran Khan but avoided to comment further, though he said they would always follow the party chairman’s directives.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

WATCH: Police van used for transporting sacrificial animal in Karachi

WATCH: Police van used for transporting sacrificial animal in Karachi
Nadal downs Tsitsipas to win Toronto Masters

Nadal downs Tsitsipas to win Toronto Masters
England rout India by an innings and 159 runs in 2nd Test

England rout India by an innings and 159 runs in 2nd Test
“Sui-Dhaaga”: Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan shares screen for the first time

“Sui-Dhaaga”: Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan shares screen for the first time

Photos & Videos

Remembering Sridevi on her 55th birth anniversary

Remembering Sridevi on her 55th birth anniversary

WATCH: Moment when Imran Khan shook hands with Bilawal Bhutto

WATCH: Moment when Imran Khan shook hands with Bilawal Bhutto
'Wreck-It Ralph 2' trailer breaks the internet

'Wreck-It Ralph 2' trailer breaks the internet
Mehwish Hayat thinks Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film is inspired by 'Actor In Law'

Mehwish Hayat thinks Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film is inspired by 'Actor In Law'