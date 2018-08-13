ICCI holds Jashn-e-Azadi Taekwondo Championship

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) organised the first Jashn-e-Azadi Taekwondo Championship as a part of Independence Day celebrations.

National Club, Islamabad Sunny Club, World Taekwondo Club Bahria Town and Taekwondo Club DHA participated in the championship.

A total of 130 kids took part in the competitions. World Taekwondo Club Phase-VIII got first position while World Taekwondo Club Phase-V grabbed second and the Taekwondo Club DHA stood third.

In the individual fights, Abdul Noor, Muhammad Umar and Abdul Jami emerged as best fighters while from girls, Haya Ali and Noor Rehman were the best fighters.

Former Senator and PTI leader Syed Zafar Ali Shah was the chief guest who distributed medals and certificates among the winners.

Speaking at the occasion, Zafar said that Pakistani youth have great talent and if properly guided and coached, they could excel in every field including sports.

Addressing the concluding ceremony, ICCI president Sheikh Amir Waheed said the ICCI was also working for promoting sports activities.

He assured that ICCI would continue to promote various sports including taekwondo, cricket and others to build a healthy society.