Mon August 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
New MNAs take oath; Bilawal, Zar Taj Gul, Shah Zain Bugti, Fawad among new faces

New MNAs take oath; Bilawal, Zar Taj Gul, Shah Zain Bugti, Fawad among new faces
Pakistan belongs to them

Pakistan belongs to them
Our state entities

Our state entities
The Karachi of the past

The Karachi of the past
PTI eulogizes representation of religious, ethnic minorities in Parliament

PTI eulogizes representation of religious, ethnic minorities in Parliament
Rumours rife about Ehsan Mani’s appointment as PCB chief

Rumours rife about Ehsan Mani’s appointment as PCB chief
Pakistan as a nation is a collective failure: Reham Khan

Pakistan as a nation is a collective failure: Reham Khan
Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House

Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House
Pakistan backs Turkey in row with Trump over pastor’s arrest

Pakistan backs Turkey in row with Trump over pastor’s arrest
PIA plane stranded in Africa causes loss to national exchequer

PIA plane stranded in Africa causes loss to national exchequer
Pak army to plant 10 million trees

Pak army to plant 10 million trees
Razzaq Dawood to be Imran’s adviser

Razzaq Dawood to be Imran’s adviser

Sports

AFP
August 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Halep, Stephens into Montreal final

MONTREAL: Sloane Stephens sent defending champion Elina Svitolina crashing out of the WTA Canada tournament in Montreal Saturday to set up a rematch of the French Open final against Simona Halep.

American third seed Stephens surged into Sunday’s final against world number one Halep after overpowering Svitolina 6-3, 6-3 in the day’s second semi-final.

Stephens had dominated the first set, scoring two early breaks to race into a 4-0 lead against a hesitant Svitolina.

Svitolina rallied briefly to get back to 5-3 but then handed Stephens another break and the first set when she sent a forehand wide. The second set was a similar story, with Stephens going 3-1 up after an early break.

The 25-year-old from Florida then overcame a wobble in the fifth game, double-faulting three times before eventually holding for a 4-1 lead and closing out the set.

US Open winner Stephens will go against Halep on Sunday, having only beaten the Romanian twice in their previous eight meetings.

Halep, who defeated Stephens in three sets at Roland Garros in June, earlier cruised past Australia’s Ashleigh Barty 6-4, 6-1 to book her place in the final.

Halep was in control from the outset against a nervous-looking Barty, whose challenge was undone by a string of unforced errors.

Barty was in trouble on her opening service game, an error giving French Open champion Halep a break point which she duly converted with a superb backhand crosscourt winner.

The next three games went with serve to leave Halep 3-1 up and the 26-year-old then bagged her second break in the fifth game when another Barty error let Halep off the hook to take the game to deuce.

A sensational backhand winner down the line gave Halep a break point and when Barty limply returned into the net on the next exchange she found herself 4-1 down.

Barty grabbed a consolation break of serve to make it 4-2, but was unable to claw back another break as Halep took the first set 6-4.

Halep went for the jugular in the second set, opening with two quick breaks to take a 3-0 lead. Barty offered a flicker of resistance in the fourth game after earning three break points to go to 0-40.

But once again Halep’s experience came to the fore and she fought back to deuce and saved another break point before holding for 4-0.

Both players then held before Halep soon took three match points at 0-40 in the seventh game.

Barty fought back to deuce to delay the inevitable, but Halep secured another break to reach her third Canadian final in four years.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

WATCH: Police van used for transporting sacrificial animal in Karachi

WATCH: Police van used for transporting sacrificial animal in Karachi
Nadal downs Tsitsipas to win Toronto Masters

Nadal downs Tsitsipas to win Toronto Masters
England rout India by an innings and 159 runs in 2nd Test

England rout India by an innings and 159 runs in 2nd Test
“Sui-Dhaaga”: Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan shares screen for the first time

“Sui-Dhaaga”: Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan shares screen for the first time

Photos & Videos

Remembering Sridevi on her 55th birth anniversary

Remembering Sridevi on her 55th birth anniversary

WATCH: Moment when Imran Khan shook hands with Bilawal Bhutto

WATCH: Moment when Imran Khan shook hands with Bilawal Bhutto
'Wreck-It Ralph 2' trailer breaks the internet

'Wreck-It Ralph 2' trailer breaks the internet
Mehwish Hayat thinks Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film is inspired by 'Actor In Law'

Mehwish Hayat thinks Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film is inspired by 'Actor In Law'