Dananjaya’s six-for leads Lanka to big win

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s Akila Dananjaya spun a web around South Africa’s batsmen with a six-wicket haul to help the hosts to a commanding 178-run victory in the fifth and final One-Day International on Sunday.

Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews struck a run-a-ball 97 to anchor his side to an imposing 299-8 after the hosts won the toss and opted to bat.

South Africa, who had won the first three matches of the series, appeared clueless against off-spinner Dananjaya’s bag of tricks and were bundled out for 121 under 25 overs.

The 24-year-old took 6-29 to register his best bowling figures in One-Dayers and helped Sri Lanka finish the series with a respectable 3-2 result.

South Africa’s stand-in skipper Quinton de Kock, leading the side for the injured Faf du Plessis, was the only batsman to provide some resistance for the touring side with a stroke-filled 54.Mathews hit 11 fours and a six in his knock as Sri Lanka scored 93 off their final 10 overs to set South Africa a 300-run target.

Sri Lanka’s innings had its foundation rooted in four fifty partnerships and its fireworks in the last ten overs. Mathews, with help from Thisara Perera and Dasun Shanaka, ensured Sri Lanka plundered 93 runs between overs 40 and 50 to ask South Africa to pull off the highest successful chase at the Premadasa Stadium and they did not even get close. Quinton de Kock’s second half-century of the series saved some blushes but no other batsman made more than 20.

At the other end, South Africa’s bowling effort was unusual mix of attack and leak with Keshav Maharaj their standout performer. Maharaj put in the most economical performance of his short ODI career as he found turn and proved difficult to get away. Kagiso Rabada, brought into the XI in place of the leading wicket-taker in the series Lungi Ngidi, was the best of the quicks while Junior Dala, Wiaan Mulder and Andile Phehlukwayo shared five wickets between them, but their inexperience showed up as inconsistency.

Rabada and Dala started with five boundary-free overs to build early pressure on the hosts. As though to make up for lost opportunity, Niroshan Dickwella took three fours off Dala’s third over, as he lost his lengths. Dala did have something to celebrate in his second ODI. He claimed his maiden wicket in the format when he held his length back and Upul Tharanga edged to de Kock. The short ball also brought Mulder a wicket, when Kusal Perera slashed at one and sent a catch to cover.

Still, the wickets did not slow the runs and Sri Lanka’s 100 was scored in 101 balls. It was up to Maharaj to pull things back and he did. He was introduced in the 18th over and treated with respect from Mathews, who knew runs would come at the other end.

Mathews drove a Phehlukwayo slower ball through mid-on, a Rabada length ball through mid-off and another in the ‘v,’ to establish his authority.

Maharaj was rewarded for his persistence when he drew Kusal Mendis forward to play away from his body and found the edge. The fall of that wicket sent Mathews into a shell and another five boundary-free overs were bowled. Sri Lanka scored 48 runs in the 11 overs between 26 and 37 while Maharaj bowled out, conceding his only boundary when Dhananjaya de Silva pulled a long-hop over midwicket, but once he was finished, Sri Lanka could free their arms.

De Silva was too hasty and tried to smack a Mulder slower ball down the ground, and gave Reeza Hendricks at mid-off a high catch but Mathews finished the over by flat-batting Mulder for four to make it clear who was controlling proceedings.

At the end of the 40th over, Mathews brought up his fifty with a single off 66 balls. His next 47 runs came in 31 balls and included delights such as a sweep for six off Duminy, a cut off Phehlukwayo, and an array of pull shots as the young quicks over-relied on the short ball. Thisara Perera didn’t really get going and sliced a cut to Hashim Amla at backward point but Dasun Shanaka’s 15-ball 21 came in handy. Shanaka was dismissed in the final over, when Mathews needed six runs for a century but only managed to three singles, finishing three runs shorts of a first hundred in Sri Lanka and against South Africa.

Score Board

TOSS: SRI LANKA

SRI LANKA INNINGS

Dickwella c de Kock b Phehlukwayo 43

Tharanga c de Kock b Dala 19

K Perera c Klaasen b Mulder 8

Mendis c de Kock b Maharaj 38

Mathews not out 97

de Silva c Hendricks b Mulder 30

T Perera c Amla b Phehlukwayo 13

Shanaka c Duminy b Rabada 21

Dananjaya run out 5

Extras (B-10, LB-5, NB-3, W-7) 25

Total (8 wkts; 50 overs) 299

Fall of wickets: 1-50, 2-64, 3-114, 4-142, 5-195, 6-247, 7-291, 8-299.

BOWLING: Rabada 10-0-47-1, Dala 9-0-57-1, Mulder 8-0-59-2, Phehlukwayo 8-0-60-2, Maharaj 10-0-32-1, Duminy 5-0-29-0.

SOUTH AFRICA INNINGS

Amla b Lakmal 0

de Kock b Dananjaya 54

Markram c & b Dananjaya 20

Hendricks b Dananjaya 0

Klaasen lbw b Dananjaya 3

Duminy c & b de Silva 12

Mulder lbw b Kumara 2

Phehlukwayo c Dickwella b Dananjaya 3

Maharaj c Lakmal b Dananjaya 8

Rabada not out 12

Dala c de Silva b Kumara 5

Extras (LB-1, W-1) 2

Total (all out; 24.4 overs) 121

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-31, 3-31, 4-39, 5-85, 6-92, 7-94, 8-95, 9-115, 10-121.

BOWLING: Lakmal 4-0-22-1, Dananjaya 9-0-29-6, de Silva 4-0-21-1, Perera 2-0-14-0, Kumara 5.4-0-34-2.