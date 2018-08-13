Mon August 13, 2018
New MNAs take oath; Bilawal, Zar Taj Gul, Shah Zain Bugti, Fawad among new faces

New MNAs take oath; Bilawal, Zar Taj Gul, Shah Zain Bugti, Fawad among new faces
World

I
INP
August 13, 2018

China sets example of improving common man’s life

BEIJING: Come rain or shine, the steps of Chinese people in pursuing a better life are unstoppable, says a report published in Chinese language commentary which was in the People's Daily.The report summarised China's development and reform since 1949, as well as its attitudes towards the challenges facing the country.

It quoted the words of Chinese President Xi Jinping while addressing the recent BRICS Business Forum in Johannesburg, South Africa, as saying that "Success only comes through hard work," an old Chinese saying he used to describe the arduous journey China has taken and the remarkable achievements it has made.

It recalled the situation of the People's Republic of China after it was founded in 1949 when its gross national product was merely 10 billion U.S. dollars and it had almost no heavy industry. Thanks to the self-reliant and hardworking Chinese people, the country rose up both in the political and economic arenas, said the report.

When China was in severe destitution with its economy on the verge of collapse in the late 1970s, the country resolutely made the strategic choice to make economic development the central task and adopted the policy of reform and opening up, bringing about historic leaps for the Chinese nation in terms of economy, science and technology, national defense, and comprehensive national strength.

Today, as the world's second largest economy, China is forging ahead to fulfill the goal of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects by 2020, said the report.

It went on and noted that there are problems that need to be addressed, such as the extensive but inefficient economic development model, the need for the transition to a stage of high-quality development, and development gaps between urban and rural areas and between eastern and western regions.

