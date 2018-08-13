Power failure follows light rain at dawn

KARACHI: Electricity supply to some parts of Karachi was partially affected on Sunday due to an extra high tension line tripping early in the morning after light rain. The affected areas included Clifton, Defence, Landhi, Korangi, Tariq Road, PECHS, Bahadurabad, Gurumandir, Jamshed Road, Soldier Bazaar, Garden, Saddar, Lines Area, Lyari, North Nazimabad, Federal B Area, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Malir and Bin Qasim.

According to Khayam Siddiqui, the spokesperson for K-Electric (KE), the power utility’s teams initiated restoration work immediately and electricity supply was restored to most of the affected areas instantly, whereas supply to the rest of the affected areas was restored within a few hours. “All strategic installations falling in the affected areas were restored on priority basis,” read a statement issued by the power company. “KE regrets the inconvenience caused to its valued customers due to unforeseen circumstances.” The utility advised its consumers to stay away from broken wires, electric poles and transformers, especially during rainy and windy weather.