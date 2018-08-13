PTCL to hold 3D digital show

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has planned a 3D digital show as part of Pakistan’s 71st Independence Day on 13th and 14th August from 8pm to midnight for general public. This light show is one of its kinds, which is taking place for the first time in Islamabad on PTCL HQ building, G-8/4, and will be the main attraction for the spectators. This 3D Digital show will be projected onto the building rather than the traditional screen, with digital 3D mapping, so people can see it from a distance.