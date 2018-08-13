Revenue officials among six booked for corruption

GUJRANWALA: The Anti-Corruption Establishment on Sunday booked six people for fraud. Javed Iqbal gave an application to the ACE, stating that the tehsildar and girdawar of the Revenue Department, Gujrat, had allegedly received bribe from him for providing him record of his property. Another citizen Muhammad Arslan alleged in his application that accused Ishtiaq Ahmed, an official of the Revenue Department, received Rs 700,000 bribe from him for appointment in his department. In another application, Muhammad Aslam advocate alleged that his cousin Zafar Iqbal was mentally-retarded and taking advantage of this, land grabbers, including Javed Iqbal, with the help of the concerned patwari had transferred his (Javed) land on their names. Similarly, Shaukat Ali gave an application to the ACE, stating that he was a disabled person and taking advantage of this, accused Naveed with the help of revenue officials had got transferred his 5-Marla plot to the name of another person fraudulently. During investigation, the allegations against the said accused persons were approved and after approval of the higher authorities, cases have been registered against them. Meanwhile, the Anti-Corruption Establishment authorities suspended Rana Umer, stenographer of the department, for allegedly blackmailing citizens.