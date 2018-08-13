Death of three minor girls: Minister-led

BAHAWALPUR: A top level inquiry committee (JIT) led by Punjab law minister, additional chief secretary and Bahawalpur Division Commissioner Nayyar Iqbal on the direction of chairman Senate standing committee for interior reached Toba Mattan Wala in Cholistan desert Sunday and recorded the statements of heirs of the three minor victim girls who died in Cholistan desert two months ago (June 13) due to sizzling heat and thirst. The JIT team also recorded statements of Dr Azka Haleem, who conducted the post-mortem of the bodies in THQ hospital Fort Abbas and expressed her suspicion of molesting of the girls who were later murdered. SP Saleem Khan Niazi also briefed the team about the collected evidence. However, the father Zafar Iqbal of the victim girls while recording his statement demanded for immediate registration of FIR for molesting and killing the girls. He also demanded action against Dr Azka Haleem, who twisted her statement and spreading confusion. The heirs of the victim girls as well as locals who participated in search operation for the bodies along with Fort Abbas police and local administration denied any sexual assault with girls and their murders. They categorically said the girls had died due to sandstorm.