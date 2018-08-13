Waziristan affectees protest delay in compensation

PESHAWAR: Affectees from Waziristan under the banner of Youth of Waziristan held a protest against delay and alleged corruption in compensation for destroyed and damaged houses and demanded immediate restoration of schools. The protesters gathered near press club and chanted slogans to demand early payment of the compensation. They also called for restoration of educational activities by rebuilding schools. The protesters said that further delay and corruption in the payment of compensation for the destroyed houses would no longer be tolerated. They also called for immediate restoration of educational activities and restoration of the schools in Waziristan. The protesters said that people of Waziristan suffered a lot in the militancy and operation against militants but they were yet to be compensated.

They warned of launching a protest movement if their demands were not met.