Probe into police torture

PESHAWAR: Senior police officials have ordered probe into video of a young man who was tortured by police in illegal custody. The video went viral on Sunday in which he shows the wounds caused by the police torture during custody. The bruises can be seen on his arms, back, thighs and other parts.CCPO Qazi Jamil took notice and constituted a three-member committee headed by SP Cantonment Waseem Riaz to probe the incident. The officials were directed to submit report in five days. There were a number of complaints that people are held in illegal custody by the police at various police stations and private jails where they are tortured.