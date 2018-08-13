Labourer dies as well collapses

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PAKPATTAN: A labourer died while another injured when a well collapsed at Chak 88/EB on Sunday. Allah Ditta and Suleman of Chak 357/EB were digging a well when suddenly it collapsed. As a result, Allah Ditta died on the spot while Suleman was injured and shifted to a hospital. The police are investigating.
BIRTH REGISTRATION: Local Government Director General Javed Mehmood Bhatti has said that birth registration is necessary to save people from future problems.While addressing a meeting here on Sunday, he asked the people to get their children birth certificate. He told that the birth registration campaign would start from UC Chak 20-SP.
PAKPATTAN: A labourer died while another injured when a well collapsed at Chak 88/EB on Sunday. Allah Ditta and Suleman of Chak 357/EB were digging a well when suddenly it collapsed. As a result, Allah Ditta died on the spot while Suleman was injured and shifted to a hospital. The police are investigating.
BIRTH REGISTRATION: Local Government Director General Javed Mehmood Bhatti has said that birth registration is necessary to save people from future problems.While addressing a meeting here on Sunday, he asked the people to get their children birth certificate. He told that the birth registration campaign would start from UC Chak 20-SP.
Comments