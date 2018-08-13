Labourer dies as well collapses

PAKPATTAN: A labourer died while another injured when a well collapsed at Chak 88/EB on Sunday. Allah Ditta and Suleman of Chak 357/EB were digging a well when suddenly it collapsed. As a result, Allah Ditta died on the spot while Suleman was injured and shifted to a hospital. The police are investigating.

BIRTH REGISTRATION: Local Government Director General Javed Mehmood Bhatti has said that birth registration is necessary to save people from future problems.While addressing a meeting here on Sunday, he asked the people to get their children birth certificate. He told that the birth registration campaign would start from UC Chak 20-SP.