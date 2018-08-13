Mobile Vet school imparts training to cattle farmers

MULTAN: The Livestock Mobile Veterinary School has imparted special training to 15,677 cattle farmers and students during one year in the Multan Division.

About 316 sessions of training were conducted in different schools and 280 sessions in villages across the division, said Livestock focal person Dr Majid while talking here on Sunday. He informed that the Punjab Livestock Department provided livestock bus at division level with an objective to provide training to cattle farmers and also create awareness among the students about utility of milk, meat, butter and yogurt as these food items could help improve health of the youngsters. Each bus of the Livestock Department was air conditioned and contained material both audio and video to guide cattle farmers through demonstration documentaries.

Dr Majid added that cattle farmers were also apprised the need of specific minerals and fodder in their particular areas. The farmers were also informed about importance of neat and clean area of animals’ residence, said Dr Majid.