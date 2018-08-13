Pims board declares Safdar fit, will keep him for two days

ISLAMABAD: A five-member medical board of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) on Sunday declared the hospitalised son-in-law of former premier Nawaz Sharif largely fit but said Captain (R) Muhammad Safdar would stay put for two more days over minor problems.

Captain Safdar was shifted to Pims from Adiala Jail, where he was serving sentence for corruption, due to stomach ulcer. Suffering from diabetes and liver

problem, he’s given the same Cardiac Centre room, which his father-in-law used

lately for complaining about chest pain in Adiala Jail, where he has been kept after conviction in a corruption case.

The medical board, which examined him, was led by Head of Pims General Surgery Department Dr Tanvir Khaliq and comprised Assistant Professor of General Surgery Dr Atif Inam Shami, Assistant Professor Gastroenterology Dr Mashood Ali, Assistant Professor of General Medicine Department Dr Fabiha Syed and Assistant Professor of Radiology Department Dr Mujahid Raza.

It reviewed the reports of undergone X-ray, ultrasound, stomach, sugar and blood pressure tests performed on Safdar and observed that the patient was fit by and large, an insider said. He said the board would observe Safdar’s condition for two more days over minor problems before deciding to discharge him or not. Safdar’s room has already been declared a sub-jail by the chief commissioner of Islamabad Capital Territory until his stay.