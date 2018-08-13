Mon August 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
New MNAs take oath; Bilawal, Zar Taj Gul, Shah Zain Bugti, Fawad among new faces

New MNAs take oath; Bilawal, Zar Taj Gul, Shah Zain Bugti, Fawad among new faces
Pakistan belongs to them

Pakistan belongs to them
Our state entities

Our state entities
The Karachi of the past

The Karachi of the past
PTI eulogizes representation of religious, ethnic minorities in Parliament

PTI eulogizes representation of religious, ethnic minorities in Parliament
Rumours rife about Ehsan Mani’s appointment as PCB chief

Rumours rife about Ehsan Mani’s appointment as PCB chief
Pakistan as a nation is a collective failure: Reham Khan

Pakistan as a nation is a collective failure: Reham Khan
Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House

Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House
Pakistan backs Turkey in row with Trump over pastor’s arrest

Pakistan backs Turkey in row with Trump over pastor’s arrest
PIA plane stranded in Africa causes loss to national exchequer

PIA plane stranded in Africa causes loss to national exchequer
Pak army to plant 10 million trees

Pak army to plant 10 million trees
Razzaq Dawood to be Imran’s adviser

Razzaq Dawood to be Imran’s adviser

National

AMB
Abdul Majid Bhatti
August 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Rumours rife about Mani’s appointment as PCB chief

KARACHI: Rumours are making the rounds even before swearing in of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman as the prime minister of Pakistan that top administrative posts at Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) are being changed and former ICC president Ehsan Mani is being appointed as the new chairman of the Board.

On Sunday, when Mani was contacted by the correspondent, he said he was currently living in Doonga Gali near Marree, and he had not been contacted by anyone about giving him any assignment at the PCB. However, he added, the PTI people mostly remain in contact with him as he had been on Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital’s Board of Directors for the last six, seven years.

On the other hand, the incumbent PCB chairman, Najam Sethi, is also waiting for any decision about his removal from the post. His close circles say he may take a decision about his future in the next week.

When he was asked about it by the correspondent last week in Karachi, he said Imran Khan would have the right to make changes in the PCB administrative setup after taking oath as the premier. He said he was ready to resign from his post if Imran Khan wanted so. However, he said until now, he had not decided about leaving the post.

After the 2013 general election, Imran Khan had charged Najam Sethi with rigging the election in Punjab as the caretaker chief minister of the province. Sethi had filed a damages suit against Imran Khan also, and the case is still in the court. After July 25 elections, Najam Sethi had been criticising the PTI chairman severely. Sources claim Imran Khan might send Sethi packing on the pretext of Pakistan Super League (SPL) audit.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

WATCH: Police van used for transporting sacrificial animal in Karachi

WATCH: Police van used for transporting sacrificial animal in Karachi
Nadal downs Tsitsipas to win Toronto Masters

Nadal downs Tsitsipas to win Toronto Masters
England rout India by an innings and 159 runs in 2nd Test

England rout India by an innings and 159 runs in 2nd Test
“Sui-Dhaaga”: Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan shares screen for the first time

“Sui-Dhaaga”: Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan shares screen for the first time

Photos & Videos

Remembering Sridevi on her 55th birth anniversary

Remembering Sridevi on her 55th birth anniversary

WATCH: Moment when Imran Khan shook hands with Bilawal Bhutto

WATCH: Moment when Imran Khan shook hands with Bilawal Bhutto
'Wreck-It Ralph 2' trailer breaks the internet

'Wreck-It Ralph 2' trailer breaks the internet
Mehwish Hayat thinks Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film is inspired by 'Actor In Law'

Mehwish Hayat thinks Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film is inspired by 'Actor In Law'