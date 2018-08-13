Mon August 13, 2018
New MNAs take oath; Bilawal, Zar Taj Gul, Shah Zain Bugti, Fawad among new faces

New MNAs take oath; Bilawal, Zar Taj Gul, Shah Zain Bugti, Fawad among new faces
Top Story

I
INP
August 13, 2018

Imran to finalise candidate for NA-131 seat

LAHORE: Two candidates of the PTI Waleed Iqbal and Humayun Akhtar are all set to grab the important seat of Lahore’s NA-131. According to party sources, Imran Khan will finalise the name of the candidate for the constituency. On July 25 Imran Khan obtained 84,313 votes in a nail-biting contest against PML-N’s strong candidate Kh Saad Rafique, who secured 83,633 votes in NA-131. Earlier Imran had retained his Mianwali seat and vacated others after the ECP directed to tender resignation in case of winning more than one seat. The PTI chief emerged victorious in five National Assembly constituencies NA-35 Bannu, NA-53 Islamabad, NA-95 Mianwali, NA-131 Lahore and NA-243 Karachi in the general elections. The ECP had allotted seats reserved for women and minorities raising the total number of PTI seats in the National Assembly to 158. It is followed by the PML-N with 82 seats as the party will get two minority seats and 16 women seats and the PPP is at third number with 53 seats as the party will get two seats reserved for minorities and nine reserved for women.

