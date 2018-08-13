Mon August 13, 2018
New MNAs take oath; Bilawal, Zar Taj Gul, Shah Zain Bugti, Fawad among new faces

New MNAs take oath; Bilawal, Zar Taj Gul, Shah Zain Bugti, Fawad among new faces
OC
Our Correspondent
August 13, 2018

Withdrawal of Gilani’s security: Action means accepting consequences in writing, says Bilawal

Ag INP

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Sunday said withdrawal of official security to former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani by the caretaker government was tantamount to giving in writing that the government would be held responsible if anything happened to him or his family.

In a statement, he condemned withdrawal of security to Gilani and termed it a criminal act. He asked the government to clarify as to whom it intended to facilitate by withdrawing Gilani’s security. He also asked if the government didn’t know that his family had been the target of terrorists.

Bilawal said Ali Haider Gilani and Shahbaz Taseer had been taken hostage in the past due to such criminal negligence. He further said that people should know that who had taken the decision to withdraw security of political leadership.

“They should also know whether such steps are being taken on the whims of the incoming rulers who had been calling terrorists as their brothers and doled out crores of rupees to them from the government exchequer,” he said.

Bilawal said following the martyrdom of Haroon Bilour, Siraj Raisani and hundreds of their companions, the government should have been more concerned but its policies seemed to be going in the opposite direction.

The PPP chairman demanded that security of Gilani and entire political leadership should be ensured without any delinquency.

