Four killed, 13 injured as flood swept away van

MIRPUR: Four persons including two women were killed and 13 others injured; one of them seriously after a passenger van swept away in sharp currents of a seasonal highly flooded ‘nullah’ in Bhimber district of Mirpur division of AJK in the wee hours of Sunday.

Bhimber Deputy Commissioner Sardar Khalid Mahmood Khan told APP that the Toyata HiAce (no RPT-9187) with 17 people on board was on way from Rawalpindi to LoC border village Chaahi in Samani valley when it met an accident during an abortive attempt to pass through an over-flooded ‘Pothi nullah’ at village Jhoonja at about 2.30 am.

The accident led to the immediate drowning of four ill-fated passengers including a mother and her son identified as Ghulam Fatima wife of Muhammad Yaqoob and son Muhammad Jamil, Hameeda Bibi wife of Muhammad Younis and Abdul Ghani s/o Muhammad Rafique, all residents of various villages of Samani valley, the DC added. He said all 13 injured including driver of the van were shifted to district hospital Bhimber, where 12 of them were discharged after treatment. “There is causeway on the route passing through the meeting point of two of the flooded ‘nullahs’, but the negligence of the driver with attempt to pass through the overflooded stream led to the occurrence of the accident,” he said while responding to a question.

The district administration officials including rescue teams and police led by the DC besides locals immediately rushed to the accident spot and conducted the rescue operation instantly saving most of the precious lives. Seasonal ‘nullahs’ in all three districts of Mirpur, Bhimber and Kotli have flooded following the recent past intermittent torrential rains at the upper reaches of Banihall top mountainous terrain in Himalayan Jammu Kashmir state since past five days.