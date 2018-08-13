Mon August 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
New MNAs take oath; Bilawal, Zar Taj Gul, Shah Zain Bugti, Fawad among new faces

New MNAs take oath; Bilawal, Zar Taj Gul, Shah Zain Bugti, Fawad among new faces
Pakistan belongs to them

Pakistan belongs to them
Our state entities

Our state entities
The Karachi of the past

The Karachi of the past
PTI eulogizes representation of religious, ethnic minorities in Parliament

PTI eulogizes representation of religious, ethnic minorities in Parliament
Rumours rife about Ehsan Mani’s appointment as PCB chief

Rumours rife about Ehsan Mani’s appointment as PCB chief
Pakistan as a nation is a collective failure: Reham Khan

Pakistan as a nation is a collective failure: Reham Khan
Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House

Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House
Pakistan backs Turkey in row with Trump over pastor’s arrest

Pakistan backs Turkey in row with Trump over pastor’s arrest
PIA plane stranded in Africa causes loss to national exchequer

PIA plane stranded in Africa causes loss to national exchequer
Pak army to plant 10 million trees

Pak army to plant 10 million trees
Razzaq Dawood to be Imran’s adviser

Razzaq Dawood to be Imran’s adviser

Top Story

A
APP
August 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Four killed, 13 injured as flood swept away van

MIRPUR: Four persons including two women were killed and 13 others injured; one of them seriously after a passenger van swept away in sharp currents of a seasonal highly flooded ‘nullah’ in Bhimber district of Mirpur division of AJK in the wee hours of Sunday.

Bhimber Deputy Commissioner Sardar Khalid Mahmood Khan told APP that the Toyata HiAce (no RPT-9187) with 17 people on board was on way from Rawalpindi to LoC border village Chaahi in Samani valley when it met an accident during an abortive attempt to pass through an over-flooded ‘Pothi nullah’ at village Jhoonja at about 2.30 am.

The accident led to the immediate drowning of four ill-fated passengers including a mother and her son identified as Ghulam Fatima wife of Muhammad Yaqoob and son Muhammad Jamil, Hameeda Bibi wife of Muhammad Younis and Abdul Ghani s/o Muhammad Rafique, all residents of various villages of Samani valley, the DC added. He said all 13 injured including driver of the van were shifted to district hospital Bhimber, where 12 of them were discharged after treatment. “There is causeway on the route passing through the meeting point of two of the flooded ‘nullahs’, but the negligence of the driver with attempt to pass through the overflooded stream led to the occurrence of the accident,” he said while responding to a question.

The district administration officials including rescue teams and police led by the DC besides locals immediately rushed to the accident spot and conducted the rescue operation instantly saving most of the precious lives. Seasonal ‘nullahs’ in all three districts of Mirpur, Bhimber and Kotli have flooded following the recent past intermittent torrential rains at the upper reaches of Banihall top mountainous terrain in Himalayan Jammu Kashmir state since past five days.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

WATCH: Police van used for transporting sacrificial animal in Karachi

WATCH: Police van used for transporting sacrificial animal in Karachi
Nadal downs Tsitsipas to win Toronto Masters

Nadal downs Tsitsipas to win Toronto Masters
England rout India by an innings and 159 runs in 2nd Test

England rout India by an innings and 159 runs in 2nd Test
“Sui-Dhaaga”: Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan shares screen for the first time

“Sui-Dhaaga”: Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan shares screen for the first time

Photos & Videos

Remembering Sridevi on her 55th birth anniversary

Remembering Sridevi on her 55th birth anniversary

WATCH: Moment when Imran Khan shook hands with Bilawal Bhutto

WATCH: Moment when Imran Khan shook hands with Bilawal Bhutto
'Wreck-It Ralph 2' trailer breaks the internet

'Wreck-It Ralph 2' trailer breaks the internet
Mehwish Hayat thinks Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film is inspired by 'Actor In Law'

Mehwish Hayat thinks Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film is inspired by 'Actor In Law'