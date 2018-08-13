King Salman congratulates Imran on victory

ISLAMABAD: The two Holy Mosques Custodian, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, has sent congratulations to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on his party’s victory in the July 25 general elections). The cable was sent on the occasion of Imran Khan’s victory in the parliamentary elections in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said on Sunday.