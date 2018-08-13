Mon August 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
New MNAs take oath; Bilawal, Zar Taj Gul, Shah Zain Bugti, Fawad among new faces

New MNAs take oath; Bilawal, Zar Taj Gul, Shah Zain Bugti, Fawad among new faces
Pakistan belongs to them

Pakistan belongs to them
Our state entities

Our state entities
The Karachi of the past

The Karachi of the past
PTI eulogizes representation of religious, ethnic minorities in Parliament

PTI eulogizes representation of religious, ethnic minorities in Parliament
Rumours rife about Ehsan Mani’s appointment as PCB chief

Rumours rife about Ehsan Mani’s appointment as PCB chief
Pakistan as a nation is a collective failure: Reham Khan

Pakistan as a nation is a collective failure: Reham Khan
Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House

Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House
Pakistan backs Turkey in row with Trump over pastor’s arrest

Pakistan backs Turkey in row with Trump over pastor’s arrest
PIA plane stranded in Africa causes loss to national exchequer

PIA plane stranded in Africa causes loss to national exchequer
Pak army to plant 10 million trees

Pak army to plant 10 million trees
Razzaq Dawood to be Imran’s adviser

Razzaq Dawood to be Imran’s adviser

Top Story

MD
Monitoring Desk
August 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

‘Imran never talked about bulldozing Governor’s House’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf nominee for Sindh Governor, Imran Ismail remarked that party chief Imran Khan never claimed to ‘bulldoze’ Governor’s House.

While speaking to media on Sunday, he shared that the Governor’s House cannot be bulldozed as it is a historical building.

He said, “We will open Governor House for the public but we have to see how it can be utilised. It can be used as an educational institute, university, or art gallery.”

It is interesting to note that Imran in one of his rallies had vowed to bulldoze Governor’s House whenever he comes into power.

Furthermore, Ismail promised to "set a new trend" during his tenure as Sindh governor. He shared that he will not be staying at Governor’s House, adding that he will only use the office of the Governor.

He vowed to minimise the expenditures of Governor’s House as much as possible. “I will not be staying at one place but rather travelling across Sindh.”

Ismail also remarked that PTI proved to be the biggest opposition party in Sindh, adding that the opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly will be from PTI.

He also shared that the name of the opposition leader has been finalised and it will be announced soon.

Furthermore, Ismail said: “We will try our best to ensure that Pakistan People’s Party will support us in the implementation of development projects. We will work alongside mayor Karachi. We cannot ensure progress till the elimination of corruption.”

PTI had announced its decision to appoint Imran Ismail as Sindh governor on Saturday.

The statement said that PTI chairman Imran Khan has given a formal approval for Ismail's appointment as Sindh governor.

Currently, the post of Sindh governor lies vacant following resignation by Mohammad Zubair.

Ismail, who is considered a close affiliate of Imran, had also won the elections in Sindh Assembly constituency PS-111 Karachi.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

WATCH: Police van used for transporting sacrificial animal in Karachi

WATCH: Police van used for transporting sacrificial animal in Karachi
Nadal downs Tsitsipas to win Toronto Masters

Nadal downs Tsitsipas to win Toronto Masters
England rout India by an innings and 159 runs in 2nd Test

England rout India by an innings and 159 runs in 2nd Test
“Sui-Dhaaga”: Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan shares screen for the first time

“Sui-Dhaaga”: Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan shares screen for the first time

Photos & Videos

Remembering Sridevi on her 55th birth anniversary

Remembering Sridevi on her 55th birth anniversary

WATCH: Moment when Imran Khan shook hands with Bilawal Bhutto

WATCH: Moment when Imran Khan shook hands with Bilawal Bhutto
'Wreck-It Ralph 2' trailer breaks the internet

'Wreck-It Ralph 2' trailer breaks the internet
Mehwish Hayat thinks Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film is inspired by 'Actor In Law'

Mehwish Hayat thinks Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film is inspired by 'Actor In Law'