England thrash India by an innings and 159 runs

LONDON: James Anderson and Stuart Broad shared eight wickets before Chris Woakes completed a brilliant return to international duty with the final blow as England thrashed India by an innings and 159 runs in the second Test at Lord´s on Sunday.

India, the world´s top-ranked Test side, failed to cope with overcast and swing-friendly conditions in both their innings. They were dismissed for 130 on Sunday, having been skittled out for just 107 first-time around.

Anderson, England´s all-time leading Test wicket-taker, finished with innings figures of four for 23 as he became the first bowler to take 100 Test wickets at Lord´s. Allied to a first-innings return of five for 20, that meant Anderson finished with a match haul of nine for 43.

"I am not very proud of the way we played," said India captain Virat Kohli. "England deserved to win; we deserved to lose."

Victory left England 2-0 up in this five-match series after their 31-run win in the first Test at Edgbaston last week. Only once have a side come from 2-0 down to win a five-match Test series, when a Don Bradman inspired Australia recovered to beat England in 1936/37.

This match was a personal triumph for Woakes, who was recalled by England in place of Ben Stokes because of his fellow pace-bowling all-rounder´s ongoing trial for affray.

Woakes´s 137 not out, his maiden Test century, was the cornerstone of England´s 396 for seven declared. He also shared an England record sixth-wicket stand against India of 189 with Jonny Bairstow (93). That partnership helped England recover from a top-order collapse that saw them slump to 89 for four at lunch on the third day.

Man-of-the-match Woakes also had overall figures of four for 43. His century saw Woakes become just the fourth cricketer after England´s Gubby Allen and Ian Botham and Australia´s Keith Miller to have scored a century and taken 10 or more wickets in a Test at Lord´s, with the Warwickshire star returning match figures of 11 for 102 at the ´home of cricket´ against Pakistan two years ago.