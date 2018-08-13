Russian team leads in European Championships

GLASGOW: The Russian team continues taking the lead in European Championships of summer sports.

Russian athletes won 28 gold, 16 silver, and 13 bronze medals after the ninth day with medals. The Russian team won two gold and one bronze medals on Saturday. The men’s team in gymnastics won gold.Yaroslava Bondarenko was third in BMX cycling competition. Nikita Shleikher and Yulia Timoshinina won gold in mixed synchronized 10m platform.

The UK team is second with 60 medals (22-25-19) and the Dutch team is at the third place with 37 medals (14-11-12).The European Championships are held in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Berlin and will end on Sunday.